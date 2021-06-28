Cardi B Steps Out for Dinner With Offset After the 2021 BET Awards Wearing Vintage Roberto Cavalli Tiger Print Cardigan and Skirt Look

Following their epic performance at the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B and Offset were spotted hand-in-hand heading to dinner at BOA Steakhouse in LA. Proudly sporting her growing baby bump, Cardi B donned a tiger print designer look while Offset opted for a green ensemble.

Cardi B wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli look, styled by Kollin Carter. Coming from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2000 collection, the outfit includes a cardigan and skirt carrying the brand’s distinctive tiger print. The cardigan features an extended fur trim collar with a plunging neckline, two front pockets and a button closure. A similar version (pictured below) of her cardigan sold recently on Tradesy for $300. She accessorized the look with a bright orange Hermès handbag and PVC heeled sandals.

Offset wore Marni’s $950 green and white striped mohair blend sweater paired with green leather trousers and a pair of white chunky boots. He complete the look with a stack of cuban link chains, bracelets and black sunglasses.

Photos: Stan Potts