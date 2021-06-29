Lil Kim Is the Queen of Designer Logo Hair: Her Prada Bangs at the 2021 BET Awards + Other Iconic Logo Hair Moments

It is no secret that Lil Kim is a fashion innovator, starting captivating trends during her rise to fame which have left a lasting mark on the fashion industry. She is still making huge fashion moments and her most recent one was spotted at the 2021 BET Awards.

During the 2021 BET Awards, Lil Kim graced the stage to pay homage to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Queen Latifah. She performed Queen Latifah’s hit song “U.N.I.T.Y.” rocking a full Prada ensemble which included the brand’s jacket, a hooded halterneck puffer top, skirt and combat boots. Of course, viewers and fans were raving about Kim’s epic $340 Prada metal hair clip which she wore on her diamond-cut blonde bang.

While many recognize Lil Kim as the originator of this trend, celebrities such as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Beyoncé has also sported luxury designer logo-printed hairstyles. The recent Prada bang moment is just one of the many iconic hair moments made by the Queen Bee. This recent hairstyle took us down memory lane, causing us to reminisce on Lil Kim’s most unforgettable hairstyles where the rapper donned designer logos in her hair.

Let’s get into the other past famous designer hairstyles worn by Lil Kim:

For her 2019 album titled #9, Lil Kim promoted the release wearing a grey bang hairstyle which featured the double C’s logo of the Chanel brand. Her hair was done by JP Rand with styling by Shantonia Amee.

Lil Kim graced Manhattan File magazine’s cover in 2001 wearing a blue Chanel “CC” logo bang wig, executed by Dionne Alexander.

Lil Kim was on-brand for the Versace Spring/Summer 2001 couture show in Milan as she sported a blonde wig featuring Versace Greek keys on her bang and sides. This concept was designed by Lil Kim, but executed by Dionne Alexander.

Which designer logo hair moment by Lil Kim is your favorite?

Photos: Sybil Pennix / Michael Antonio / Getty