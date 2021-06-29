Kim Kardashian Spotted at a Gas Station in LA Wearing Yeezy Orange Shearling Jacket and Dior by John Galliano Brown Leather Strapless Dress

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were recently spotted making a quick run at a gas station in Los Angeles, California. While the two both donned stylish looks, Kim’s particular ensemble caught our eye as she served Fall vibes in the summer with a shearling jacket and leather dress.

Kim Kardashian wore a Dior Brown Leather Bias Cut Strapless Dress. Under the creative direction of John Galliano, the dress comes from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2000 collection and twists around the body in an asymmetric design and brown lambskin. This specific Dior by John Galliano dress is no longer available as it sold on 1st Dibs for $10,748.

Kim topped the dress off with an orange shearling coat from Yeezy Season 3 and a pair of nude Manolo Blahnik strappy heeled sandals along with a Hermès Swift Kelly Pochette Clutch Orange (all of which are unavailable for purchase).

Photos: Richard Masao