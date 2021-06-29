Christina Milian Beams in Floral Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress by Fashion Nova

Christina Milian shared a photos where the mom-preneur was all smiles and beaming in a floral mini dress by Fashion Nova.

Christina MIlian rocked the $59.99 Being Romantic Ruched Mini Dress from Fashion Nova. Serving major prairie and cottage vibes, the dress features so many chic details from its red and black floral print to its lace-up detail. It also comes with sassy ruffles on the off-the-shoulder feature and hem. She finishes the look off with a pair of PVC heeled sandals and gold jewelry including hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

Brunching with the girls is a thing again and this dress is perfect the occasion! Pair it with a pair of PVC sandals and fly handbag to set the look off.

Shop the Being Romantic Ruched Mini Dress here!