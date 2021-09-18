Megan Fox is always heating up the streets with her impeccable looks. She was recently spotted leaving a meeting wearing a look that showed us she truly meant business, fashion business of course!

Megan Fox wore an all black look by David Koma, styled by Maeve Reilly. Coming from the brand’s Resort 2022 collection, the black look consisted of an embellished longline wool trench coat paired with what appears to be a lace cutout dress and matching lace trim thigh-high socks. She completed the look with $89 JW PEI’s Gabbi bag and black Stuart Weitzman pumps.

In an Instagram post spotlighting the look, Fox writes: “Guys I had a business meeting today. I made sure to wear something subtle and professional.” Jokingly addressing the alluring black lace of her look, we are sure Megan Fox made quite the impression with her tasteful yet sexy outfit at the meeting.

Photo: Miles Diggs