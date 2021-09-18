After turning heads with her unconventional all-black Met Gala outfit, Kim Kardashian recently appeared as a guest on The Ellen Show where the SKIMS CEO gave us another black Balenciaga look.

Kim Kardashian guest-starred on Ellen DeGeneres’s show wearing a $1,150 Balenciaga gathered stretch-jersey top and black pantashoes (sold out). Paired with the look, she also wore black gloves which looked as if they were attached to her top. The socialite surprisingly opted for no jewelry, finishing her look with just a slicked back ponytail.

Leading up to her head-to-toe covered Met Gala look, Kim was seen in other black ensembles similar to the custom Balenciaga look at fashion’s biggest night out. For her latest appearance, she did however ditch the dramatic trains she’s been wearing lately, keeping her look rather simple and classic.

What say you?