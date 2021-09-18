Approaching her birthday this coming Saturday, Angela Simmons attended a bash in Atlanta in her honor for some pre-birthday festivities. For the party, the entrepreneur wore a blue ruched mini dress from global retailer Fashion Nova.

Angela Simmons celebrated her birthday early in a $44.99 Ella After Party Ruched Mini Dress. Angela truly made the dress her own, ditching the long sleeves and rhinestone straps for one-of-a-kind look. She paired the dress with shimmering peep-toe heels and dangly drop earrings. She went with her signature body waves for her hairstyle of choice.

The Ella After Party Ruched Mini Dress appears with a sheer ruched overlay in a dazzling blue colorway. The dress further stuns with its off-the-shoulder detail and rhinestone straps. Perfect for a special occasion like your birthday, all eyes will fall on you in this dress.

What say you? Shop the dress here.