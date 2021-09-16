After a long year of no fashion events and digital presentations, Brandon Maxwell decided to hit refresh on its NYFW collection which debuted at Spring Studios. The collection is one that made fashion fun again, serving fans with an explosion of color complemented by even livelier prints.

Delivered on neon pink runway, the runway show began which included star models such as Gigi Hadid and Paloma Elsesser. The 33 Spring 2022 looks were full of bold color choices and extremely trippy prints. Swirls and whirls along with floral-checkered and mushroom motifs took fans on the ultimate psychedelic trip.

A cool girl-meets-prep aesthetic also finds itself amongst the Spring 2022 collection as rugby stripes and vibrant sweater vests strutted the catwalk.

Essentially posing as an alluringly chic collection, Brandon Maxwell combines his signature sportswear-influence with timeless styles to deliver a personal interpretation of modern American glamour. Truly hitting the nail with his take, the designer incorporates sequins, feathers, flowy pleats, and sleek fabrics like silk and glossy leather into separates that highlight the glitz and glam of American fashion.

As seen in his menswear-inspired Spring 2021 collection, detailed tailoring can be seen throughout the latest Brandon Maxwell collection as well. Noteworthy tailored garments include the shiny pink striped longline blazer and aqua blue croc embossed trench coat.

Explore more runway moments from the Brandon Maxwell show:

Brandon Maxwell’s Spring 2022 collection is now available for pre-order through Moda Operandi’s Trunkshow, ending in 21 days.

Photos: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com / Hunter Abrams / Kevin Tachman