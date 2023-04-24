The glow up is real when it comes to Black-ish star Marsai Martin who’s all about taking calculated risks these days and took us back to the early 2000’s era wearing Von Dutch for a bomb photoshoot.

Martin, 18, who first broke out onto the scene at the age of 5, is one of the youngest film producers to product a studio film entitled, “Little” and has transitioned into such an aspirational star.

Photo Credit: Jacob Webster

Her latest fashion shoot has left us all wondering where did time go? She of course didn’t level up over night but it amazing to see her incredible transformation through this glamorous shoot with a blue back drop.

The Fantasy Football actress wore a white Von Dutch cropped tank top over a satin bikini that she paired with light blue Haus 5.9 embellished jeans that had baby blue feathers down the seams.

She added a belly chain to her archived inspired look and let’s just say that after recently seeing Tiwa Savage wear a full custom Von Dutch look for a performance – it’s looking as though Von Dutch is making a returning debut this season.

In terms of glam, Marsai went for a soft beat with a smokey pink eye shadow and neutral lip color. Her hair which had a deep side part and subtle blonde highlights down to her waist oozed precision and refinement.

For someone who recently shared that she had to undergo surgery to remove a grape-fruit size ovarian cyst, she looks like she is prioritizing her health which is key. In an interview with People magazine, Martin expressed,

“I hope my story will encourage other women to not accept a life of pain, to get a second opinion,” she said. “Pain is not normal. I want other women to talk about their pain, and to keep speaking out until they’re taken seriously. And to the women out there suffering silently right now: You owe it to yourself to speak up,”

Photo Credit: Jacob Webster

We’re pleased to see Marsai Martin using her platform wisely and instinctively. She is definitely letting us know that she if a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry and based on this game changing look- we definitely have her on our radar.