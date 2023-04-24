Do you remember when Lauren London was the absolute “It girl” and everyone wanted to be called NUNU following her breakthrough role in ATL with hip-hop artist TI?

It seems like not that long ago, but the ‘You People’ actress has certainly changed which was depicted through her role as Amira Mohammed in the latest Netflix flick. London, 38, seems more mature and self-assured than ever before.

Especially considering the devastation and grief she went through following the death of her love Nipsey Hussle, who she recently paid tribute to on the fourth anniversary of his death last month. We all know how an unexpected death can rock your world, but she’s finally beginning to look like she’s coming to terms with acceptance and opening her heart up again.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

We spotted Lauren London on a mother-son date night with her oldest son Kameron who she shares with rapper, Lil Wayne. Lauren and Kameron left Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica matching in all black attire.

London looked swanky and ultra-posh in an oversized vintage Monica Rose blazer with shoulder pads and large lapels that she paired with a black crew neck sweater and leggings.

They say accessories can either make or break your look and Lauren’s Prada shades and silver metallic NDG Paris handbag were the perfect compliments to her snakeskin knee-high boots.

Photo Credit: On Behalf of Prada Photo credit: On Behalf of NDG

In addition to London, Kameron who resembles his father Lil Wayne more by the day kept things simple with a black Kith sweatsuit combo and exclusive Air Jordans.

You can tell that they raised him to be a respectful young man and it’s refreshing to see the 13-year old taking a laidback approach and keeping things understated as a teenager.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Ultimately, It was great to see Lauren London and her son Kameron out on the go together and we hope to see more of this mother and son duo stepping out this season.