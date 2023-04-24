Haute, bold, and timeless, LaQuan Smith FW22 gown is still making waves, most notably touching the likes of celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey and most recently, Bernice Burgos.

Grammy Award winning singer, Kelly Rowland was one of the first to be featured wearing the black $1095 cutout turtle-neck gown while attending Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards ceremony last November.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rowland looked tried and true in her body-con silhouette, and she opted for a sophisticated and polished look, and chose to accessorize with a silver mini bag and open toe sandals. Her statement diamond earrings and ring shined bright and accentuated her ensemble. In addition, her fierce high pointy tale was resemblance to her sister, Beyonce who’s known for rocking the up-do .

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Known for his alluring aesthetic and signature paneling, one celebrity in particular who doesn’t shy away from LaQuan Smith’s designs is SKN founder, Lori Harvey.

The 5’3 model and actress wore the edgy gown with a triangular bodice to the 15 Percent Pledge Gala. The nonprofit organization that was originally founded by Aurora James encourages retailers to pledge at least 15 percent of their shelf space to black owned businesses. It felt personal and intentional for Lori Harvey to wear the self-made Queen’s designer who was once denied at FIT and Parsons school of design.

Perhaps LaQuan Smith is a constant reminder that no matter how many “no’s” you get, when you’re truly dedicated to your craft- you can turn lemons into lemonade. Lori accessorized with Tom Ford’s Disco platforms, lavish silver cuffs and diamond studs. She kept her glam at a minimal with a smokey eye and nude lipstick, showing us that less is more.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Along with Kelly and Lori, Bernice Burgos looked captivating and luxurious for her birthday this month in the popular gown. The Bronx native who is known for her beauty and being a video vixen, look exquisite and ethereal. Keeping her jewelry to a minimum and really allowing the dress to be the spotlight, Bernice set the internet ablaze in the form fitting cut dress.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Among each of these celebrities to wear this LaQuan Smith FW22 design, we can’t decide who wore it better because they each added their own style and a fresh take to the sensational gown.