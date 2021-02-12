Mail Bombs (You Ask, We Answer): Karrueche Tran’s With Jean Multicolored Dress, Naomi Osaka’s GQ Elder Statesman Striped Rugby Dress, Dreamdoll’s YSL Oversized Square Betty Sunglasses, and More!

Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Who would have thought that after 15 years, I’d still be writing Mail Bombs? But wardrobe inquiries apparently never get old. Here we are, with your latest, “You Ask, We Answer” inquiries. Without further ado:

@iamshaannii says, “Where is it from!”

Karrueche showed off her form in a multicolored Geo Set by new celeb favorite, With Jean:

Her exact look is not available, but you can get a similar look with this set with the same print here.

@scarlettd_ writes, “Hello, where are these glasses from?”

Dreamdoll showed off Chanel jeans and a matching Chanel bag with a pair of YSL Betty Oversized Sunglasses:

They’re a classic! Get yours here.

@naiomisapphire writes, “hiii 🤎 would love the details on this striped dress. thank you 🥂”

Sure! Naomi Osaka posed in GQ Magazine in a $1,195 Elder Statesman Henley Rugby Dress:

Get yours here.

@thebrilliantjayla_ types, “Hi! I have been trying to look for this dress on Heather Sanders for the past two weeks and I haven’t had any luck😣 Would you mind helping me??”

Heather Sanders looked sultry in a Bambina Ombre Dress by I am Gia:

Unfortunately, it’s sold out! Find current styles at IamGia.com.

And lastly @luv_mai_boyz says, “Can you please tell me where @MelodysHolt’s dress came from?”

Love and Marriage Huntsville’s very own Melody Holt showed off a new hairstyle with a Saloni Dress:

Get yours for $595 from Revolve.

That does it for today!

Be sure to download our new app for Exclusive Content, Shopping, and Videos. Download here for iPhone and here for Android.

