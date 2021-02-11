Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Bresean from Virginia

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Bresean, an upcoming wardrobe designer from Virginia, check her out below.

Bresean writes, “Tomboy, street-casual, and chic are the 3 words I would describe my style. On most days I combine sexy with baggy but some days sexy with tomboy.”

She continued by saying, “I have a obsession with sunglasses I feel like none of my outfits are complete without it. Where I’m from people would say I remind them of Teyana Taylor, I say otherwise.”

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.