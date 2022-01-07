Happy Friday!
In 2022, we are bringing Mail Bombs back (occasionally). Read on for some of your most pressing wardrobe inquiries:
@luxlife9x0 writes, “We need to know, this dress 🤩” @Jsimonee_ adds, “Can you help find this?“
Sure! Bombshell Nikki’s World stepped out and slayed on New Year’s in a $773 Robert Einer Angel Midi Dress in Black:
Get yours at RobertaEiner.com.
Next, @lushamarcel types, “Whose the outfit by?“
Bernice Burgos looked bomb in an all black look from Naked Wardrobe, including their $120 The Crocodile Jumpsuit and their $118 Luxe Crocodile Jacket.