Happy Friday!

In 2022, we are bringing Mail Bombs back (occasionally). Read on for some of your most pressing wardrobe inquiries:

@luxlife9x0 writes, “We need to know, this dress 🤩” @Jsimonee_ adds, “Can you help find this?“

Sure! Bombshell Nikki’s World stepped out and slayed on New Year’s in a $773 Robert Einer Angel Midi Dress in Black:

Get yours at RobertaEiner.com.

Next, @lushamarcel types, “Whose the outfit by?“

Bernice Burgos looked bomb in an all black look from Naked Wardrobe, including their $120 The Crocodile Jumpsuit and their $118 Luxe Crocodile Jacket.

What a steal! Get her look here and here.