Happy Friday! It’s time to kick off the first Look of the Week of 2022.

From celebrity NYE looks to everyday street style, let’s get into this week’s top looks based on your engagements during our daily celebrity style coverage:

Ciara snagged the number one spot for most-liked look this week with her orange Dolce and Gabbana looks. While hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in LA, Ciara wore three interchangeable ensembles by the brand. Her look was styled by Kollin Carter.

2. Rihanna in Oséree: 26,879 likes

Rihanna celebrated New Year’s Eve with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wearing a full Oséree look including their HS21 Lumière One Shoulder Ring Dressand HS21 Lumière Plumage Kaftan. She also wore a pair of $495 Aminah Abdul Jillil crystal rope sandals in gold.

3. Saweetie in Dolce and Gabbana: 23,629 likes

Saweetie was spotted courtside at the Lakers vs. Timberwolves games in Los Angeles wearing a Dolce and Gabbana embellished jacket and “Keira” pink crystal-adorned sandals. She also wore white crop top, blue distressed jeans, crystalized Hermès Birkin bag, large gold hoop earrings and Goodie “Horngry” hat.

4. Saweetie in Dolce and Gabbana: 16,963 likes

Saweetie rang in the new year wearing a custom Dolce and Gabbana dress paired with Swarovski jewelry and Rene Caovilla shoes. Her look was styled by Wayman and Micah.

5. Cardi B in JLUXLABEL, Givenchy and Chanel: 15,087 likes

Cardi B was spotted shopping with Offset wearing a $69.99 JLUXLABEL BODYBASIX Asha high neck jumpsuit paired with $2,295 Givenchy Shark Lock boots as well as a Chanel pink silk headscarf and mint green flap bag.

Which look was your favorite? Vote below:

Vote for Look of the Week here

Photos: Abigail Keenan / Gérson Lopes / Backgrid / Blair Caldwell