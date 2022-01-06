Hey Bombshells! Meet Nancy, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day. Check her out below.

Nancy describes her style as “eclectic, classy, chic and fun.” She prides her self on being over the age of 50 and still as fabulous as he wants to be!

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion .