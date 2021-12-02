Last night, Louis Vuitton paid tribute to their late menswear creative director Virgil Abloh with a repeat show of Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 menswear collection.

Titled “Virgil Was Here”, the presentation took place at the Maritime Marina in Miami, with the celebratory event simultaneously taking place during the city’s annual Art Basel festivities. Serving as a full art-immersed experience, details throughout the venue nodded to Abloh’s artistry and legacy including a multicolored 30-foot statue of himself holding an LV-monogrammed book which he commissioned.

Celebrity and fashion friends filled the outdoor event space and surrounded the runway.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and North West were spotted at the show. Kanye West wore a $9,350 Louis Vuitton monogram embossed utility jacket paired with tie-dye pants, black sunglasses, camouflage knee-high boots, and a hat. Kim Kardashian wore $7,425 Louis Vuitton boyhood puffer vest, $850 1.1 Millionaires sunglasses, Eclipse monogram crossbody handbag, and Levi’s 501 Original jeans.

Pharrell Williams wore a Human Made x Cactus Plant Flea Market “Tree Hugger” green hoodie paired with $265 Human Made chino pants.

Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo was in attendance wearing a $6,100 Louis Vuitton puppet baseball jacket with a navy blue t-shirt, joggers, and Fear of God California slip-on shoes. He also wore a Louis Vuitton monogram striped piece tied around his waist.

Jerry Lorenzo, Don Crawley aka Don C, and Kanye West were spotted together. Don C wore a green and orange varsity-style Louis Vuitton sweater, snakeskin hat, and khaki trousers.

Kid Cudi, Offset, and Quavo wore Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 looks as they all walked in the show.

Gunna, 21 Savage, Kanye West, Lil Baby and Metro Boomin snagged a flick together. Gunna wore a $3,750 Louis Vuitton micro monogram cape paired with tan shorts and the brand’s Coffee Cup handbag. Lil Baby wore a $4,000 Louis Vuitton monogram workwear denim jacket and $2,330 matching pants paired with a $955 Louis Vuitton x Nigo Intarsia Jacquard Duck t-shirt. Metro Boomin wore a Louis Vuitton blue checkered print zip-up sweater paired with blue cargo pants.

21 Savage was outfitted in a $2,190 Louis Vuitton x Nigo giant damier laces windbreaker paired with $2,630 monogram patchwork jeans and a neck scarf by the brand as well.

Other familiar faces included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu, Maluma, Bella Hadid, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Venus Williams, and surprisingly Ivanka Trump.

As for the runway show itself, it opened with a voice recording of the late designer followed by the commencement of the models strutting the runway. Louis Vuitton revisited Abloh’s last Spring 2022 menswear collection presented back in June as well as his other noteworthy designs from his tenure with the brand. Additionally, the brand debuted 10 new looks during the Miami show. Lively rainbow hues, playful graphics, and the iconic LV monogram appeared on pieces like tailored suits, transitional outerwear, heritage handbags, and fuzzy headpieces.

The presentation then closed with another recording of Abloh speaking matched with an emotional yet captivating light show executed by drones, rounding off the homage with a red-lit “Virgil Was Here” in the Miami sky.

Photos: John Canon / Tomás Herold / Julien Da Costa