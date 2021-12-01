Celebrating this year’s fashion game-changers and leaders, the 2021 British Fashion Awards commenced with host Billy Porter, presented by TikTok. The show’s opening served as the night’s biggest highlight as actor Idris Elba recited “When Great Trees Fall” by Maya Angelou, paying tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh. Major awards were presented including Kim Jones for Designer of the Year, Nensi Dojaka for BFC Foundation Award, and Tommy Hilfiger for Outstanding Achievement Award to name a few.

With such a huge fashion event in place, the stars came dressed to impress in their best looks, with Richard Quinn reigning supreme as the night’s “it” designer. Explore the 2021 British Fashion Awards best red carpet looks below:

Host Billy Porter made a grande entrance on the red carpet with dancers. The dance squad and Porter were dressed in Richard Quinn looks, styled by Ty Hunter and Colin Anderson. Billy Porter’s look was custom and paired with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Gabrielle Union wore a neon green Valentino gown and chiffon cape, styled by Thomas Christos.

Priyanka Chopra wore custom Richard Quinn, inspired by a Fall 2021 look and styled by Law Roach. She attended the award ceremony with husband Nick Jonas who wore Maison Margiela.

Kehlani wore a H&M tiered polka dot dress from their Innovation drop.

Ella Balinska wore a Richard Quinn Spring 2022 look, styled by Jason Bolden.

Kris Jenner wore Tommy Hilfiger including a black, white and blue shawl and black jumpsuit.

Addison Rae wore custom Richard Quinn, styled by Molly Dickson.

Winnie Harlow wore a custom Moncler quilted two-piece ensemble with puffer sleeves.

Paloma Elsesser wore custom 16Arlington, styled by Julio Cesar Delgato.

Adut Akech Bior wore a custom Sergio Hudson purple sequin cutout one-shoulder dress paired with Mateo jewelry and a Kendall Miles Posh Bag in lavender, styled by Wayman and Micah.

Hailee Steinfeld wore an H&M sequin polka dot jumpsuit, styled by Jason Rembert.

Jourdan Dunn wore an Andrea Brocca red spiral rose gown paired with Louboutin red pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, styled by Justin Hamilton.

Jamie Xie wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli Fall 2005 dress, styled by Law Roach.

Cindy Bruna wore a Richard Quinn Spring 2022 look, styled by Mickael Carpin.

Shanina Shaik wore a Yousef Al Jasmi dress paired with Aquazzura heels, styled by Zoe Gofman.

Sabrina Elba wore custom David Koma.

Thoughts?

Photos: Getty Images / Moeez Ali