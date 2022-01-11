Last night, Lori Harvey was surprised with a special early 25th birthday dinner at Nobu in Malibu, organized and thrown by beau Michael B. Jordan. On the scene, close friends and family gathered to celebrate the stylish personality including Normani, Ryan Destiny, stylist Maeve Reilly, photographer Blair Caldwell and more. Of course, Lori did not disappoint with her birthday dinner look which consisted of a black and pink jumpsuit and matching bag.

Lori Harvey wore a $2,700 Prada jacquard superfine wool sweater paired with the brand’s $2,450 Cleo jacquard knit and leather bag and black heeled sandals. Rounding off the look, she went with small hoop earrings and a pulled-back hairstyle.

Normani was spotted at the surprise dinner wearing a black leather trench coat and paperbag ankle-tie trousers paired with what appears to be a $182 Danielle Guizio satin lace-up bustier top. She finished the look off with a pair of black toe-strap sandals.

Ryan Destiny opted for an oversized blazer, worn as a dress, paired with a black turtleneck top and sheer stockings. The look was then completed with black heeled sandals and hoop earrings.

