Bad gal Rihanna was recently spotted leaving boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky’s home in LA wearing a casual yet so-Rih outfit.
Rihanna wore a $1,230 The Attico “Janet” oversized denim jacket as a shirt dress. To go along with the oversized jacket, she went with Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sneakers as her footwear selection, which are reselling for $1,000 and over. On her wrist, she carried a vintage 2001 Stephen Sprouse x Louis Vuitton monogram graffiti pochette bag.
What say you?
Photos: Backgrid