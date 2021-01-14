Lori Harvey Celebrated Her Birthday in Vivienne WestWood Gold Label Blue Animal Print Corset and Pearl Orb Earrings + Katie Gallagher White Leggings
After trending on social media platforms, Lori Harvey continued to be the talk of the week as she stunned with her birthday look. Yesterday, the media personality and fashionista celebrated her 24th birthday with a designer look we absolutely loved!
Lori Harvey posed for her birthday shoot in a vintage Vivienne Westwood corset and orb earrings from Pechuga Vintage along with the designer label’s three-strand pearl orb necklace from NN Officiel Vintage. She completed the look with leggings from Katie Gallagher SS13. Glam included Lorenzo Calderon on the hair and Haley Andrews for makeup.
Lori’s Vivienne Westwood corset is from the designer’s Gold Label from Spring/Summer 2006. A fun fact about the corset is that it was created out of men’s suiting fabric and features a feminine twist of mixed animal prints.
What a glamorous shoot and we wish Lori Harvey a happy birthday!
Photography by @conradkhalil