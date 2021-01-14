Fashion Bomb Daily EIC Claire Sulmers Celebrates Her Birthday in Nigerian Designer Tope FNR Crystal Mesh Dress, Flaunt ALT Earrings, and Jennifer Le Glaciar Pumps

Our EIC Claire Sulmers recently celebrated her birthday in style, wearing a dazzling crystal embellished dress by Nigerian designer Tope FNR:

The stunning piece took 4 people 100 hours to create. Each embellishment is hand placed on sheer mesh dyed to match her skin tone. Claire accessorized her look with earrings from Flaunt ATL and Jennifer Le Glaciar Crystal Pumps.

She toasted to another wonderful year with a bottle of Moet champagne!!

Join us in wishing our illustrious founder a very Happy Birthday!!

Images: Vincenzo Dimino

*She also did a shoot wearing a Kynamah Tamara Sweater Dress and Cult of Coquette Jane Patent Boots from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Shop her look here and here.

