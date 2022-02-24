Lori Harvey showed us how to wear white Michael Kors suit at the MK fashion show during NYFW.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The entrepreneur and social media influencer appeared at the fashion show in a white Michael Kors ensemble, which featured a cropped jacket and flowing white slacks. The crop blazer is priced at $518 and the pants are priced at $890.

She went for a more sexier look by not appearing to have anything underneath the jacket. She paired the edgy look with a small shiny clutch and white satin heels which completed the outfit!

How are we feeling this edgy ensemble?

You can purchase the suit here!

