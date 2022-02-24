Hey Bombshells! Meet Akua from Georgia. Check her out below.
She describes her style as, “Easy, effortless, sexy, versatile, affordable and fun. Styles that can be worn across multiple age groups.”
What do you think? Can you see yourself in any of these looks?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion .