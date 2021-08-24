Fashion Bomb couple alert! Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were spotted showing some PDA, including holding hands, following a lunch date at Nobu in Malibu, California. The couple was dressed to impress for their intimate lunch as they rocked casual yet stylish ensembles.
Lori Harvey was outfitted in a gemstone print chain detail halterneck top, possibly vintage as she has been known to dip into designer archives. She also paired the top with The Attico’s $673 “Freja” split hem pants along with a pair of shimmering $1,390 Bottega Veneta Sparkle Stretch sandals complete with crystal embellishments. The model went with a slicked back hairstyle along with gold hoop earrings and a watch to complete her look.
Michael B. Jordan kept it chill in a $790 Saint Laurent “Coup de Pinceau” print shark-collared shirt paired with $344 Homme Issey Miyake green pleated shorts. He finished the look with with a pair of round black sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, and white sneakers. His look was styled by Jason Bolden.
Thoughts on their looks?
Photos: Backgrid