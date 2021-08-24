Draya Michele took to Instagram to share her latest look where the model-entrepreneur shows off her physique in a revealing Fashion Nova dress.

Draya Michele struck a pose in Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Poolside Party Mini Dress in orange. The dress itself is the ultimate head-turner, appearing in a vibrant orange color complete with a sexy side cutout held together by gold chain straps. Aside from its electric orange colorway, the dress also comes in royal, camel, and lime. Draya allows the dress to do the talking, opting for a simple of gold bracelets and long straight tresses. She also goes with natural makeup for her beauty glam.

In need of some style inspo? Wear the Poolside Party Mini Dress out for a night with your girls paired with PVC heels and a white handbag. You can also rock the dress as a coverup for your next poolside outing or beach vacation.

What do you think? Shop the dress here.