Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted having a family outing in Soho with their daughter Luna. During the family’s day out, they were all hand-in-hand walking the streets of NY in bomb, stylish looks.
Chrissy Teigen opted for a casual-chic ensemble which included a bralette, blazer, and jeans combination. The model rocked a $2,990 Saint Laurent “Prince of Wales” checked virgin wool blazer with a $28 Calvin Klein Modern Cotton black bralette and $520 Dries Van Noten “Pinel” distressed high-rise wide-leg jeans. For accessories, she kept it cool with a pair of $320 Amavii “Jane Frances” sunglasses along with $860 Bottega Veneta white leather mules and a $3,200 black Point Medium Leather bag. She then finishes the look with two sassy hair pins and a tasteful burgundy lip.
John Legend wore a $735 Tom Ford floral print button-down shirt paired with white distressed jeans and sneakers. He rounded the look off with a nice gold watch.
The adorable Luna flashed her model grin wearing a pink tie-dye t-shirt with a ruffle tiered mesh skirt and multicolored sandals.
What a cute family!
Photos: Backgrid