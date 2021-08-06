It’s that time of the week again: time to get into this week’s hottest celebrity looks! Lady Gaga continues to slay during her time in NYC, gracing the streets of the big city with bomb looks. We were also on the scene at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles where Storm Reid blew us away with her Prada ensemble.

We cover so many celebrity style moments throughout the week, so we’ve rounded up the top five from the week based on your engagements on Instagram:

Storm Reid reigned supreme as this week’s most favored look! For the premiere of The Suicide Squad, she wore a custom Prada look, styled by Jason Bolden. Appearing in white, the set, which consisted on a crop tank top and maxi skirt, featured an allover silver eyelet detail. She finished the look with a floor-length braided ponytail, executed by Nai’vasha Intl.

2. Lady Gaga in Andrew Gn: 22,405 likes

Lady Gaga provided a timeless look while stepping out in NY! She rocked a $2,570 Andrew Gn giupure lace-trimmed embellished crepe mini dress (sold out) paired with $1,050 Giuseppe Zanotti’s “Sphera” heels, styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador. She accessorized the look with a 4,450 Louis Vuitton “Capucines Mini” bag and a pair of unreleased KOMONO x Tom Eerebout black sunglasses.

3. Ciara in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini: 12,191 likes

Ciara gave us “leg day” in a blazer dress! The singer wore a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini satin blazer dress paired with black heeled sandals, styled by Maeve Reilly. While her particular dress is unavailable, you can get a similar look with this $527 blazer dress by the brand.

4. Lady Gaga in Marc Jacobs: 11,324 likes

While rehearsing for her second and last show with musical collaborator Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga was seen leaving Radio City Music Hall in a casual look featuring her signature dramatic platform boots. She wore the Marc Jacobs $95 “The Bandeau” top and matching $165 “The Sports Shorts” shorts in blue. She paired the blue set with $97.95 Pleaser Shoes “Flamingo 1050” platform boots. She then accessorized the look with $550 DITA “Erasur” sunglasses and carried a $2,150 Mark Cross “Madeline Mini Lady”. Her ensemble was styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador.

5. Rihanna in Balenciaga: 11,019 likes

For an outing with her beau A$AP Rocky, Rihanna was spotted in a $1,550 Balenciaga distressed stripe blue and white shirt paired with Raf Simons Patch Detail Checked Boxer Shorts (sold out) and $59.99 adidas Originals Samba sneakers. The singer also wore an unreleased AWGE trucker hat and Bottega Veneta yellow croc pouch bag (unavailable). A$AP Rocky was outfitted in a completely black and red look including a hooded zip-up jacket and trousers.

Which look was your favorite? Vote for the top look of the week below:

Photos: Getty / Diggzy / Backgrid