@gisellebb writes, “Hi guys – would you happen to know where this suit is from?”

Ciara was catching some sun rays in an $89 JANTHEE Berlin “Lizza” bikini top and $82 “Ema” bottoms, both in the Léo color.

The brand’s “Lizza” top can be worn five different ways, offering a few styling options for multiple wears. Her swim top can be pre-ordered here along with the bottoms here!

Next, @everybodyhatessck says, “Can we gets details on this shirt? Pleaseeee.”

Wiz Khalifa performed at Lollapalooza wearing a $360 sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier Edition Dr. Woo Graphic Turtleneck.

The top presents itself in an overall nude color complete with tattoo-like graphics to appear as if the wearer is sporting endless tattoos. The shirt is apart of sacai and Jean Paul Gaultier’s recent collaborative collection with graphics by Dr. Woo. Shop the top here.

Lastly, @chloeblanco says, “Can you tell me who makes these shorts?”

Shateria Moragne-El struck a pose in a red bralette top and $1,046 Rick Owens side zip detail elasticated waist shorts.

The shorts are currently on sale at FarFetch for $732. Secure them here.

