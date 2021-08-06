Iggy Azalea went full-on green for her latest look. The “Fancy” artist posed in a flick for the ‘gram rocking a green sleeveless knit dress from Fashion Nova.
Iggy Azalea posed in Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Hot Topics Sweater Midi Dress. The mini sweater dress immediately catches your eye with its swirly designs which can be seen all over the dress. The dress also comes with adjustable spaghetti straps and cutout details on the back. Opting for no accessories with the dress, Iggy decided to go with pink accenting makeup in order to really make her look pop.
This dress is a Fashion Nova hit as it is freshly back in stock! Secure yours before it’s gone.