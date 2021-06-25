Look of the Week: Rihanna in Dior by John Galliano, Jordyn Woods in I AM GIA, Mary J. Blige in Alexandre Vauthier + More

It’s that time again: time to get into this week’s best celebrity looks! Based on our celebrity style coverage and your engagements, we’ve rounded up the top looks of the week including Rihanna, Jordyn Woods, Mary J. Blige and more!

Without further ado, we present this week’s top looks of the week:

Rihanna stepped out to Barcade in NY for a date night with beau A$AP Rocky. She wore a Dior by John Galliano Spring/Summer 2002 pink dress paired with $700 Pink Rhodonite Beaded Multi-strand Masai Necklace also by Dior (sold out) and a pink fur bucket hat by Emma Brewin. She finished the look with a pair of $1,150 Tom Ford Gold Python Padlock Sandals (sold out) and a Fendi 1990s Baguette Beaded Bag from Vintage By Misty.

2. Jordyn Woods in I AM GIA: 19,750 likes

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns went out for a date night at Spotify’s House of Are and Be event. For the night out, Jordyn wore a cutout black top and $80 I AM GIA “Carrie” pant.

3. Lil Kim and Kash Doll in Shane Justin: 14,566 likes

Lil Kim, Kash Doll and Erykah Badu attended the Dallas Southern Pride festival! Erykah Badu wore a salmon pink blazer paired with a grey t-shirt, tie-dye sweatpants and Nike sneakers. Lil Kim wore Shane Justin’s $130 “Luxury Kitty” black lace set paired with $379 Jennifer Le Croc x Feather sandals in blue. Kash Doll wore a Dior-inspired look by Shane Justin as well. Shane Justin shared that he designed Kash Doll’s look from a Dior scarf years ago.

4. Porsha Williams in Pretty Little Thing: 15,031 likes

Porsha Williams celebrated her birthday in a $58 Pretty Little Thing Red Leopard Print Frill Hem Midi Dress paired with gold clutch, hoop earrings, and a pair of lace-up pointy toe heeled sandals from Akira.

5. Mary J. Blige in Alexandre Vauthier: 13,219 likes

Mary J. Blige attended the premiere of her documentary My Life wearing an Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2021 dress paired with $371 Giuseppe Zanotti “Coline” heels (sold out) and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, styled by Jason Rembert. My Life premieres today on Amazon Prime.

Photos: Backgrid / @flashbyben / Instagram

Which look takes the cake? Vote for your fave below: