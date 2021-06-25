You Ask, We Answer! Porsha Williams Celebrates Her Birthday in Pretty Little Thing Red Leopard Print Midi Dress and Akira Lace Up Pointy Toe Sandals

You ask, we answer! When it came to Porsha’s latest look celebrating her 40th birthday, @_shamek_ says: “Dress designer?”

Porsha Williams stepped out to celebrate her birthday in a $58 Pretty Little Thing Red Leopard Print Frill Hem Midi Dress. Pretty Little Thing is currently hosting a sale where you can receive 50% off sitewide, making this dress a steal of $29.

Porsha paired the look with a gold clutch, hoop earrings, and a pair of lace-up pointy toe heeled sandals from Akira. She went with long flowing body waves for her hairstyle of choice along with soft glam for her makeup look.

Will you be adding this dress to your closet?