The end of July was jam-packed with endless style moments! We had to narrow it down to just a few, and the numbers don’t lie – here are the top looks from last week!

Jhené Aiko in Jacquemus

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Shortly after going public with their pregnancy, Jhene and Big Sean headed out together. Jhene stole the attention in her Fall-Winter 2022 Jacquemus dress, styled by Sam Woolf.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni

Usher and Lori Harvey

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Lori Harvey made her way to Usher’s Vegas show sporting a 2001 Gucci x Tom Ford top, $2,690 black leather skinny pants by YSL, a $725 Balenciaga loop cuff and a pair of $725 Balenciaga cagole ankle lambskin booties. Usher wore Rick Owens from head to toe .

Tia Mowry in Staud

Photo: IG/Reproduction

In a fluorescent pink dress by Staud, Tia Mowry posed in an Instagram reel! Get your’s below:

Get the look: $325 Staud Calypso Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Keke Palmer in David Koma

Photo: Getty Images

The Nope premieres were a hub for fashionable sightings in July! At the Berlin viewing, Keke Palmer wore a pre-Fall 2022 David Koma and opted to nix the gloves from the original design. The look was styled by Wayman and Micah.

Blac Chyna in a Custom Outfit

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Styled by Holly Larry, Black Chyna wore a custom outfit to the Amazon Studios Secret Society 2 movie premiere. Wow!

J-Lo in Alexander McQueen

Photo: Backgrid

J-Lo and Ben Affleck were seen in the downtown Paris area with Jennifer wearing an Alexander McQueen shirt dress that goes for $2,090. Steal her style here below:

Get the look: $2,090 Alexander McQueen Puff-Sleeve Flared Shirt Dress

Which look gets your vote?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction