The end of July was jam-packed with endless style moments! We had to narrow it down to just a few, and the numbers don’t lie – here are the top looks from last week!
Jhené Aiko in Jacquemus
Shortly after going public with their pregnancy, Jhene and Big Sean headed out together. Jhene stole the attention in her Fall-Winter 2022 Jacquemus dress, styled by Sam Woolf.
Usher and Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey made her way to Usher’s Vegas show sporting a 2001 Gucci x Tom Ford top, $2,690 black leather skinny pants by YSL, a $725 Balenciaga loop cuff and a pair of $725 Balenciaga cagole ankle lambskin booties. Usher wore Rick Owens from head to toe .
Tia Mowry in Staud
In a fluorescent pink dress by Staud, Tia Mowry posed in an Instagram reel! Get your’s below:
Get the look: $325 Staud Calypso Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Keke Palmer in David Koma
The Nope premieres were a hub for fashionable sightings in July! At the Berlin viewing, Keke Palmer wore a pre-Fall 2022 David Koma and opted to nix the gloves from the original design. The look was styled by Wayman and Micah.
Blac Chyna in a Custom Outfit
Styled by Holly Larry, Black Chyna wore a custom outfit to the Amazon Studios Secret Society 2 movie premiere. Wow!
J-Lo in Alexander McQueen
J-Lo and Ben Affleck were seen in the downtown Paris area with Jennifer wearing an Alexander McQueen shirt dress that goes for $2,090. Steal her style here below:
Get the look: $2,090 Alexander McQueen Puff-Sleeve Flared Shirt Dress
Which look gets your vote?
Main Image: IG/Reproduction