Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Jada from Atlanta. Check her out below.

Form fitting pieces, prints and good fabrics keep this Bombshell’s style sexy yet sophisticated.

What do you think of her style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.