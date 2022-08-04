Odell Beckham Jr. is a force in football and fashion. After the 2015 one-handed catch that launched his career in the NFL, he became a one-to-watch on the style scene. When the all-star wide receiver isn’t scoring touchdowns, he’s gaining style credibility with his red carpet appearances, street style, and general swagging on the Gram. There are a fair amount of athletes with style worth taking note of, but not many have their exploratory approach to fashion lauded by renowned designers, like David Ben David of Spraygrond bags.

Inside Beckham's closet you'll find the usual list of designer labels: Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuttion, Dior, but behind the monograms and heritage leather there are the smaller brands that really round out his effervescent aesthetic. A brand he's known to go back to is L.A's Earthing VIP. A small, elusive brand that specializes in vintage tees, jerseys and small capsule collections of embellished denim.

Photo: obj on Instagram in denim from Earthling VIP’s Poetic Lust collection

An elusive brand that specializes in vintage tees and jerseys, Earthling VIP seems to market the thrifters with an appreciation for band tees and other shirts from yesteryear that are heavy on pop culture and nostalgia. The small brand also designs small capsule collections of unique custom pieces, the latter of which seem to be OBJ’s favorite part of the brand.

Earthling VIP’s website doesn’t mention the brand’s origins or mission, but that hasn’t stopped its mass following from shopping its variety of vintage tees and custom apparel for both men and women. The Poetic Lust collection featured an assortment of custom reworked denim decorated with multi-lace appliqué in bold colors.Two pairs of this eccentric denim have found homes within Beckham’s wardrobe and fit right in with his minimal limits to styling.

Photo: obj on Instagram

On Instagram, Earthling VIP has attracted over 49k followers including Beckham and Roddy Ricch. In addition to the vintage tees and collection previews, the west coast brand also drops frequent inspo and styling photos that lean on punchy fabrics, nostalgic layering, and other styling staples influenced by youth culture.

As Odell Beckham Jr. has continues his supper for Earthling, wearing the Poetic Lust denim as recently as last week, we have to wonder if the OBJ stamp of approval will convince you?

