Lira Mercer stepped out over the weekend in a shimmering look. She struck a pose in a dazzling embellished lace dress from Fashion Nova, let’s get into her look:

Lira Mercer wore Fashion Nova’s $64.99 Sin City Lights Mini Dress in nude. The dress is an absolute show-stopper as it appears in a nude lace fabric completely adorned by jeweled embellishments. Perfect for a night out on the town, the dress features adjustable spaghetti straps, padded bra cups, and a panty lining. Lira paired the look with nude PVC heeled sandals and icy jewelry such as a watch, bracelets, choker necklace, and hoop earrings.

Fashion Nova is currently hosting a 30% off sitewide sale, so this dress is currently available for a steal of $44.99.

What say you? Shop it here!