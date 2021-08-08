Former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday in Martha’s Vineyard with a star studded bash! For the occasion, he wore a $650 Fendi Hortensia Floral Button Down Shirt:
The Regular-fit shirt has an Italian-style collar and a button closure. It’s made of white cotton, with Hortensia motif printed all over in graduated tones of gray and black.
We just love to see the fabulous former first family celebrated life in style!
Get the Former President’s shirt at Fendi.com.
Fellas, would you splurge?