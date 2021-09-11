LightSkinKeisha was spied having an impromptu mini photo shoot on the ‘gram! The rapper struck a few poses in a comfortable-looking varsity-style ribbed knit short set.

LightSkinKeisha wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Varsity Babe Sweater Short Set in ivory. For accessories, the “Believe Dat” artist opted for jewelry pieces including stud earrings, a cuban link necklace, watch, and rings. She also went with a short bob cut for her hairstyle of choice.

The Varsity Babe Sweater Short Set includes a 3/4 zip pullover with balloon-style sleeves and high waist shorts with a drawstring tie. Both pieces of the set appear in a ribbed knit fabric with contrasting navy and red stripes.

While the set is LightSkinKeish-approved, the Nova babes are also raving about this ensemble! One review reads, “This is perfect to wear around the house or even outside! It’s comfy and super stylish.“

