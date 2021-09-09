With her Savage X lingerie show airing in just two weeks, Rihanna seems to already be working on her next project as she was spotted looking for locations in Los Angeles, California. In typical Rihanna fashion, the singer-entrepreneur was outfitted in a cozy ensemble featuring Bottega Veneta pieces.
While scouting for locations, Rihanna wore Bottega Veneta’s $9,450 shearling tassel hem coat and $3,200 fringe pouch shoulder bag. She paired the Bottega Veneta pieces with an Iron Maiden “Texas 1982” t-shirt (available at online marketplaces like Etsy) and denim shorts, essentially making the look cozy-casual with a streetwear meets boho chic vibe. For accessories, the bad gal went with a vintage Hermès “Early America” scarf (available at Etsy), $411 Kuboraum X5 Mask sunglasses in artichoke, and Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance “White Red” sneakers (retail for $130, reselling for $400+).
The Fenty Beauty CEO opted for a braided hairstyle for her latest look topped off with a red lip. She also rocked a combination of stud and drop earrings in addition to a ring set.
What could Rihanna be up to next?
Photos: Miles Diggs