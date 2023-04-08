What better way to celebrate an opening night than with a lush party? There might not be one ––well–– according to the Ambani family, who threw an over-the-top weekend of parties to honor the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, also known as NMACC, is a multi-disciplinary cultural space in the sphere of arts. Being the first of its kind, the NMACC launched with the grandest of events that latest the entire weekend. Kicking off the plethora of parties was the NMACC gala, where A-listers, performers, and artists gathered for an evening of fun and fashion.

Formally invited by the Ambani family, former celebrity stylist Law Roach pulled up with his best girl Zendaya.

Photo: German Larkin

Both sparkled in embellished looks by Rahul Mishra, with Law in a floral coat dress decorated with multicolor flowers and greenery. Zendaya turned heads in an indigo sari featuring floral embroidery on the hem. Both style stars completed their looks with body wave tresses.

Photo: German Larkin

Inviting Hollywood’s most stylish duo is exactly how you kick off a grand opening.