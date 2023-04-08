Good morning Bombers. Welcome to another men’s fashion highlight. This week’s feature is model, stylist, designer, and content creator Elijah Bajjali.

Originally from Bay City, Michigan, and raised in southern Florida, Bajjali studied law in Florida before jetting off to Beverly Hills to begin his career in fashion and entertainment.

Bajjali utilized his gift for design and began creating custom pieces for celebrity clients and mega-influencers. His experience in dressing Hollywood’s upper echelon led to the launch of his luxury namesake label. He approaches fashion with a fearless and experimental attitude, mixing proportions and flexing an appreciation for dynamic shoulders and layering fabrics.

