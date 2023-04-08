No need to adjust your computer or mobile screens, you are definitely seeing quadruple. The $6,700 Louis Vuitton workwear embossed suede jacket has become a favorite among A-lister men. From athletes to rappers, the popular purple jacket is a top pick amongst stylish male celebs.

In early March, the jacket was first spotted on Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Terry Rozier, who styled it with a Louis Vuitton hat, the brand’s wide-fringed carpenter trousers, the LV skate trainers, and Goyard luggage.

Photo: Richard Ontiveros-Gima

Shortly after, free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted on the field in the jacket with teal trousers and the same purple LV skate sneakers Rozier wore.

Photo: creationsofla

James Harden is the latest athlete to dawn the trendy jacket, but the first to style it with the jacket’s matching embossed trousers. Like his peers, he also wore LV skates.

Photo: Philadelphia Sixers

British rapper Digga D styled his look similar to Harden’s with matching carpenter pants. Unlike Rozier, Beckham, and Harden, Digga D skated past the LV Skates to wear the look with Louis Vuitton’s baroque derby shoes.

Photo: IG Reproduction