Latoia Fitzgerald Celebrates Los Angeles Lakers Championship With Rajon Rondo in Show-Stopping Look Including White Valery Kōvalska FW20/21 Curved Zip-Up Crop Top and Bottega Veneta Satin Knot Clutch
After many trials and tribulations due to the ongoing pandemic, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to end the season as the 2020 NBA Champions! The team commemorated the big win with a celebration joined by their girlfriends, wives, and friends. We spotted some major street style moments as everyone gathered together for a night of festivities!
Latoia Fitzgerald was one of the women of the night who was dressed to impress for the occasion! She was spotted with boyfriend and LA Lakers player Rajon Rondo in a Valery Kovalska FW20-21 white curved zip crop top (shop a similar top here) and silver metallic pants accessorized with a grey Bottega Veneta satin knot clutch bag (sold out).
Thoughts on her look?