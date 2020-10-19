Rihanna Spotted Out With Best Friend Melissa Forde in All Black Look Featuring $1,290 Balenciaga X Vibram Fivefingers Toe Knit Ankle Boots and Fenty Sunglasses
A Rih sighting! Just weeks after her groundbreaking Savage X Fenty show, Rihanna was spotted out with her long-time best friend Melissa Forde. Rihanna donned an all-black fit accompanied by some stand-out accessories.
Rihanna wore $1,290 black Balenciaga x Vibram Fivefinger toe knit booties and unreleased Fenty sunglasses to compliment her all-black look.
Shop her booties below: