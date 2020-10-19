You Ask, We Answer! McKenzie Caldwell-Pope Spotted With Husband Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Gianvito Rossi ‘Isabella’ Lace Over-the-Knee Sandals for Lakers Championship Celebration

The girlfriends and wives of LA Lakers players came to slay during the team’s championship celebration! A reader asked, “Omg!! Can you guys please tell us where she got these thigh high kittens from?” Of course, we’ve got you!

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope stepped out with husband and LA Lakers player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wearing $1.295 Gianvoti Rossi “Isabella” 105 lace over-the-knee sandals. While the boots are sold out, they can still be found for resale on Poshmark.

Would you splurge?

