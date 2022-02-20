While attending a fashion show in New York City, Lala looked bomb wearing a Laquan Smith original. The fashion show was hosted by the designer, where he showcased the new FW22 collection.

Image Credit: @Rowmel

Lala showed off her curves while being present for the first look for Laquan’s Smith newest collection. The actress did not disappoint when she appeared at the event.

The cozy look is a laser cut, mink two piece set, equipped with defined cut outs.

She completed the look with a mid ponytail and her signature smile.

How are you feeling this look?

This precise set is not available for purchase. You can still shop Laquan Smith’s collections here!