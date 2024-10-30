On the Scene at the CDFA Awards: Erykah Badu Honored in Thom Browne, Teyana Taylor in LaQuan Smith, JT in Guvanch, LALA in Jacquemus & More!

The 2024 CFDA fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion took place Monday evening at the American Museum of Natural History and this year they honored Miss Erykah Badu with the Fashion Icon award.

The singer, songwriter, producer and actress who has become well known for making a fashion statement over the years, arrived in a full getup. Donning a black and white Thom Browne ensemble, we couldn’t take our eyes off Badu whose face was bejeweled.

With a variety of crystals including malachite, onyx, and rose quartz, her dynamic headpiece reminded us of exactly why she was the perfect recipient of such a prestigious award.

Outkast member Andree 3000, who shares a child name Seven with Badu, presented the legendary artists with her CFDA award.

He expressed, “Erykah effortlessly exudes herself, her unique point of view, through the clothing she chooses to wear…and each look she dreams up is so individual and true to herself.”

In addition to Erykah Badu being honored, other honorees of the evening included Michael Kors, Daniel Roseberry and Isabel Toledo.

Celebrities on the scene also didn’t disappoint when it came down to showing up and showing out. Ahead, see our top 10 best dressed celebrities at the CFDA awards below.

JT in Guvanch

Former City Girls member turned solo artist, JT is in her prime and she looked sizzling hot at the CFDA awards. As someone who’s known to step outside of the box and rock some of the most avant-garde designers, she opted for Guvanch. Edgy, with buckles wrapped around her from her bust down to her ankles, she looked like a bad A$$.

LaLa in Jacquemus

LaLa looked like the queen of the jungle in a zebra printed Jacquemus dress that subtly hung off her shoulders. Her dotted calf skin pumps added a nice contrast to her ensemble. When it came to her accessories, she wore layered chocker necklaces with statement earrings, and a black headband that showcased her fierce beat.

Ciara in Vera Wang

Leave it to Ciara to turn heads all throughout the night in a black and white Vera Wang look that was modern and appeasing to look at. Her skirt which folded at the hips was on trend, and her platform boots were the perfect shoe candy.

Winnie Harlow in Kate Barton

Winnie Harlow looked incredible and majestic in a Kate Barton gown that gave us fairytale vibes. Did anyone say Cinderella or Snow White? The model who’s know to slay a runway, didn’t disappoint , and the theatrics were on full display.

Teyana Taylor in LaQuan Smith

She is a chameleon in the entertainment and fashion world and her name is Teyana Taylor (as if you didn’t already know.) Taylor, opted for a sexy black LaQuan Smith bodycon dress that featured cutouts down the sides. We really got the chance to see her dancer body, and if anyone stole the show, it was certainly her in this hot number.

Victoria Monet in LaQuan Smith

Also opting for a black LaQuan Smith dress was Victoria Monet, who was another stunner on the carpet. Based off of all the stunning looks she served this year alone, I think it’s safe to say that she can pull anything off. Absolutely exquisite!

Paris Hilton in Oscar De La Renta

We all know that Paris Hilton and her family loves an Oscar De La Renta dress and for the special evening, she wore exactly that. She arrived in a red 3D floral mini dress that was tailored to perfection. After all these years, Hilton still has that spark which makes her an Icon in the fashion world.

Angel Reese in Simkhai

All white never looked so good, and Angel Reese looked angelic at the CFDA awards. Rocking a white halter style dress by designer Simkhai, with a white fur coat, she embodied royalty. Her platinum blond hair was a nice touch and we loved how she added contrast with her maroon colored heels. Talk about confidence!

Kylie Jenner in Jean Paul Gaultier

We all know that Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to take a risk and in this industry, that’s something to be admired. For the CFDA awards, the youngest sister of the Kardashian family looked spiked out in a black Jean Paul Gaultier dress. We loved the play on texture, and from her hair down to her shoes, her ensemble was impressive.

Tyla in Gucci

Representing for the young, talented and beautiful girls everywhere, Tyla posed in a black lace Gucci dress that she layered over lime green boy shorts. Her strappy heels add dimension to her ensemble that exuded ultra sex appeal.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty, IG Reproduction, @Freshmadeit