Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Spring 2023 Gown and Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories to the Black Arts Council Benefit

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Jayda Cheaves turned heads as she attended the Black Arts Council Benefit Dinner, stepping out in a stunning all-black-designer ensemble that was equal parts elegant and empowering.

11 Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Gown And Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories To The Black Arts Council Benefit

The influencer and entrepreneur chose a look straight from LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2023 collection, proving once again that she knows how to command attention on a red carpet with sophistication and style.

7 Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Gown And Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories To The Black Arts Council Benefit

The dress itself was a flowing masterpiece—crafted with LaQuan’s signature sensual flair. The fabric cascaded effortlessly with every step, creating soft, sweeping movement that mirrored Jayda’s confidence.

She paired the piece with a bejeweled bag and hot pink heels by Brandon Blackwood, completing a head-to-toe celebration of Black excellence in fashion.

3 Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Gown And Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories To The Black Arts Council Benefit
8888 Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Gown And Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories To The Black Arts Council Benefit 98

Her soft waves, styled by @bigbrattyhair, added the perfect finishing touch.

89898 98 Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Gown And Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories To The Black Arts Council Benefit
9 Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Gown And Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories To The Black Arts Council Benefit

Jayda’s look wasn’t just about glamour—it was a statement. By wearing and spotlighting Black designers at a benefit dedicated to the arts and culture, she showed up with intention and purpose. It was a moment that celebrated heritage, creativity, and style all at once.

77 Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Gown And Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories To The Black Arts Council Benefit
5 Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Gown And Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories To The Black Arts Council Benefit
10 Jayda Cheaves Wears Laquan Smith Orange Gown And Brandon Blackwood Bomb Accessories To The Black Arts Council Benefit

So now we have to ask—Hot or Hmm? Let us know what you think!

Images: Jayda Cheaves Instagram

Related Articles