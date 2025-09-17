The Combs Twins, Christian Combs, Mariah the Scientist, Latto, Ice Spice, and More Shine Laquan Smith’s Spring 2026 Show

The front row at LaQuan Smith’s latest show was a family affair, as Fashion Bomb Kids made their presence known in full force. From the Combs twins to King Combs, Jordyn and Jodie Woods, Azzie Milan, and Ava Dash, the next generation of style stars turned heads while showcasing the undeniable influence of LaQuan’s sleek, daring designs. Their presence highlighted not just fashion, but legacy, with young tastemakers stepping confidently into the spotlight.

Adding even more star power to the scene, icons like Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, Amerie, Ari Lennox, Kandi, Ice Spice, and Sukihana joined the front row, underscoring the brand’s cultural resonance.

With hip-hop royalty, Hollywood favorites, and digital-age style leaders all perched side by side, the show embodied the cross-generational appeal of LaQuan Smith’s aesthetic. It was more than a runway presentation—it was a moment of community, influence, and representation in fashion.

As the lights dimmed and the collection came to life, the energy in the room was unmistakable. The combination of youthful style influencers and veteran trendsetters cemented LaQuan Smith’s place at the intersection of high fashion and cultural relevance. With Fashion Bomb Kids leading the charge, it’s clear the next generation is not only watching but actively shaping what’s hot. Hot! Or Hmm… to Fashion Bomb Next Gen?

Images: Day Hunch/Caz