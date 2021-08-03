Lady Gaga continues to slay during her time in NY, delivering endless looks as she steps out in the big city. For her latest ensemble, she opted for a classic and chic black look which included a lace collared jeweled button mini dress and satin slingback pumps.
Lady Gaga wore a $2,570 Andrew Gn giupure lace-trimmed embellished crepe mini dress (sold out) paired with $1,050 Giuseppe Zanotti’s “Sphera” heels, styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador. Her particular Andrew Gn dress is from the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, offering timeless regality with its delicate giupure collar and jeweled buttons. The dress received an update for the brand’s Fall 2021 collection as it appears with long sleeves and a non-lace collar.
Lady Gaga accessorized the look with a $4,450 Louis Vuitton “Capucines Mini” bag and a pair of unreleased black sunglasses from KOMONO and her stylist Tom Eerebout’s upcoming collaborative collection.
Photos: Backgrid